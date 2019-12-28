See The 2019 Highlights From The Nürburgring Tourist Days

When it comes to car tourism, there's no greater destination than the Nurburgring in Germany. This hallowed track is the stuff of racing legends, and today allows regular people to take their own cars on track. With over 2 million visitors a year, there’s bound to be some incredible moments on track, and these are some of our favorites from that past year.

Automotive tourists looking to track their own car on the legendary Nordslief circuit only need to pay 25 Euro per lap on a weekday. For those willing to pay for a yearly pass, a reasonable sum of only 2,200 Euros is required. This affordable pricing means many European car enthusiasts find their way to the Nurburgring to test both their driving skills and cars.

For car enthusiasts who cannot bring their own car to the ring, there are several options including car rentals and Ring Taxis. To rent a Suzuki Swift for one lap around the Nurburgring only costs 199 Euros, but that doesn’t include insurance which adds 300 Euros to the rental cost. Based on this video you’re going to want insurance. If you’re looking for something a little faster, 349 Euros gets you one lap around the Ring in a Porsche 911 GT3 which is a little faster than the more affordable Suzuki.

Regardless of what you’re driving on the Ring, one thing is clear, it’s a dangerous place to drive. The Nurburgring is a notoriously trickly track, and although many racing drivers have made it their careers to master the track, most of the drivers you’ll encounter are on their first or second lap ever.

Now it’s time to enjoy 13 minutes of Nurburgring pandamonium. There are great saves, heartbreaking crashes, and a place defined by automotive enthusiasm. The Ring is an automotive destination sought out by every automotive enthusiast and rightfully so.





