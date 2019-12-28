The Mustang Shelby GT350R isn't an intimidating track car, as our First Drive Review should have already told you by now. However, looking at its numbers in black and white suggests otherwise, aside from its loud styling and equally loud exhaust note.

With a 5.2-liter V8 that produces 527 horsepower (388 kiloWatts) and 429 pound-feet (582 Newton-meters) of torque, the Shelby track car is a powerful monster on the track as it is on public roads. Even better, it comes with a 6-speed manual, so those who prefer to row through the gears themselves are assured to have full control of the muscle car.

So, how do you make a Shelby GT350R better? If you ask Hennessey, you pretty much know what to expect. The Texas-based tuner has one handy supercharger for the GT350R, and it's called the HPE850. Aside from its two-year, 24,000-mile warranty, it sure aims to give you more smiles while driving your GT350R. But how much of a difference does it make to supercharge a car?

This video, released by Hennessey themselves on their Youtube channel, aims to answer that by roll racing a stock Shelby GT350R and a modified one, equipped with the HPE850. Of course, we all know who the winner is at the end of the race, but how much so?

In the video on top of this page, you could see the difference between the two cars' acceleration. The supercharged version naturally sprints faster as the supercharger should give it a healthy boost even at low RPMs.

As we've mentioned, the result of this rolling race is pretty much expected, even with the driver change happening within the video. Let this just serve as a reminder to every one of the difference superchargers make, even in an already-fast machine like the Shelby GT350R.