We've seen a lot of drag races this year and as 2019 progressed, the type of cars going up against each other at the drag strip seemed to transcend body types. Heck, we've seen SUVs going head-to-head against supercars, which wasn't really a surprise since SUVs have become more powerful than ever.

This video from CarWow is one of those diverse drag races that you need to see. An electric car, a pumped-up liftback sedan, and a monster SUV – all family haulers but have one more thing in common: outstanding performance figures.

But really, which one of these powerful machines came out on top? Before you watch the video on top of this page, let's crunch the numbers here so we can compare each of the cars in black and white.

First up, the Tesla Model 3. Armed with two electric motors, it has a combined output – according to CarWow – of 490 horsepower (365 kiloWatts) and 487 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters) torque. With heavy batteries in tow, the Model 3 tips the scales at 4,072 pounds (1,847 kilograms).

The Audi RS5 Sportback, on the other hand, has a substantial weight advantage over the Tesla at 3,792 lbs (1,720 kg). It's a bit less powerful, though, as its 2.9L twin-turbo V6 spews out a healthy 450 hp (336 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of twists.

Naturally, the SUV is the heaviest of the bunch. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S weighs 4,464 lbs (2,025 kg), which can be quite detrimental in a drag race. It is, however, the most powerful of the three with 510 hp (380 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) torque.

As the title of this article suggests, this drag race ended with a photo finish, but which of these three went neck-and-neck at the finish line? Well, you know what to do to find out.