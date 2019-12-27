Today, Turkey pulled the covers off the first prototype SUV from TOGG, the country’s native automaker. It’s an all-electric affair that’s decidedly handsome and well-proportioned, and as we perused images of the new offering we had a sense of déjà vu. A few Motor1.com readers picked up on this as well, and as we scrolled through previous pages of SUV debuts we came upon the Pininfarina K350 Concept, first revealed way back in April of 2018 and pictured below on the right. The new TOGG SUV is on the left.

The resemblance between these two models is certainly undeniable, but actually, it shouldn’t be a surprise. TOGG did work with Pininfarina on this SUV design, and though the automaker says insight for the shape came from Turkish customers, we suspect there was considerable influence from Pininfarina’s aforementioned concept. The TOGG’s front clip is extremely similar, right down to the silver faux skid plate at the base of the chin. It’s not a bad thing by any means, as the look is very striking and satisfying in a symmetrical way.

Similarites also exist at the rear with a very clean overall design, punctuated by thin taillights connected with a light bar spanning the rear hatch. In profile, the TOGG doesn’t have the dramatic up-kink to the rear pillar and floating roof design as seen on the K350, but the basic shape and proportions are certainly similar. Is it a stretch to say TOGG’s offering could be a production version of Pininfarina’s 2018 concept?

The last we heard of Pininfarina’s efforts on this concept, the firm was working with Hong-Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group. At the time, Pininfarina was also collaborating with the company on EV sedans, and its H600 Concept is also a very close match to TOGG’s new compact sedan concept – a photo of which was included with the collection of SUV shots. TOGG’s concept is below on the left, with the H600 Concept from 2017 on the right.

Will TOGG be the bearer of Pininfarina’s concepts? The Italian design company did say it had contracts with several companies back in the day, and we haven’t heard anything from Hybrid Kinetic Group since these years-old reveals. In the meantime, TOGG says its new EV SUV will launch in 2022. The platform will reportedly underpin five different models, including the compact sedan featured above.