The Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck adds a new Black package to its roster for 2020. First reported by MBPassion, the optional package is set to arrive in March 2020 and is limited to X350d 4Matic models in either the Progressive Edition or Power Edition trims. 

As its name implies, the Black package essentially blacks out the three-pointed star’s mid-size pickup. The optional extra includes black sidebars, black 18-inch wheels, a black bar aft of the cab, and black headliner within the cabin. 

Predictably, the X-Class looks appropriately menacing with the kit installed. Adding the Black Package, however, does limit the truck to one of five exterior paint colors: black, white, gray, blue, or silver. 

With four-wheel drive and more than 250 horsepower produced from its diesel engine, the blacked-out truck ought to have no trouble adding specks of dirt to its body as it tackles the tough terrain that’s sure to be thrown in front of it. Unfortunately, the X-Class remains forbidden fruit to us Yanks; Black package or not. Not that it matters much, as the mid-size pickup truck is reportedly on the chopping block anyway. 

Then again, given spy shots that show an X-Class with an extended bed, it is possible the pickup will get a second lease on life. Regardless, the truck looks good with its new Black package. Those in markets where Mercedes sells the X-Class would be wise to enjoy the model while it's still available.

Source: MBPassion

