The Toyota Supra prepares to enter Japan's Super GT series in the GT300 class. This video catches the vehicle's development on the track ahead of starting to race in the 2020 season, and it sounds very good.

Gallery: Toyota Supra GT300 Video

Unlike some vehicles competing in the GT300 class, Toyota is specifically building this Supra for the series, rather than using a GT3-spec model. The rules stipulate the racer must have similar dimensions as the production vehicle, but the automaker may adjust the aerodynamics, gearbox, and suspension. There's reportedly a V8 under the hood, according to Daily Sports Car.

This Supra looks like a far meaner version of the road car. It wears wider fenders than stock, but the changes are most evident at the back. The car gets a big wing with goose-neck mounting and a similarly large diffuser underneath the bodywork.

In addition to the GT300-spec version of the Supra, Toyota will also have a more powerful GT500 variant for the 2020 Super GT series. It'll compete against an updated Nissan GT-R and a front-engined version of the Honda NSX.

Toyota will also have a solution for customers looking to take the Supra racing. The GT4 version arrives in Europe in March 2020 and North American in August. It uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine making 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque with a seven-speed gearbox. Adjustable dampers and Brembo brakes complete the package.

As if these versions aren't enough, Toyota even has a Supra for NASCAR's Xfinity Series. However, the rules stipulate changes to the vehicle's silhouette, and the inline-six engine is gone in favor of a V8.