Mercedes-AMG celebrates the end of a big year in a new video, and the clip ends with a teaser with what's coming in 2020. To speed into a new year, the upcoming GT 73 accelerates away from the camera with the message, "We define the future of performance."

The GT 73 will allegedly be the production version of the original AMG GT Concept and will be the new range-topping model in the lineup. Like other versions, power will come from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, but this variant will get an extra boost from an electric motor at the rear axle. The battery should be large enough to provide a few miles of fully electric driving.

This setup will reportedly make around 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts), which will be a healthy upgrade over the existing GT 63 S' 630 hp (470 kW). The gearbox would possibly be a tweaked version of the existing nine-speed unit.

With a significant boost in power over the GT 63 S, the GT 73's performance should be brisk. Look for acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) be in the two-second range. A high-tech all-wheel-drive system should provide plenty of grip in the corners.

It's not clear when the GT 73 might debut in 2020. An educated guess suggests the company could have it ready for the Geneva Auto Show in March and have sales begin in the latter half of the year. The extra power and more sophisticated powertrain suggest a higher price than the GT63 S' $161,200 base cost.