Volkswagen celebrated an important milestone earlier this month when it delivered an e-Golf representing the 250,000th vehicle sold with an electric motor. The e-Golf is the brand’s most successful EV, having racked up 104,000 sales since its launch back in 2014, and is followed by the tiny e-up! with 21,000 units after its market debut in 2013. The company’s most popular plug-in hybrid model is the Golf GTE introduced in 2014 with 51,000 cars delivered worldwide so far, followed by the Passat Variant GTE (on sale since 2015) with 42,000 units.

A lot more EVs and plug-in hybrids will be launched in the years to come as the VW Group will be cleaning up its lineup in the aftermath of the messy Dieselgate that still haunts them. 2020 will mark the rollout of the ID.3 electric hatch as the e-Golf’s replacement, but next year we’ll also see the first electric SUV to ride on the MEB platform.

Gallery: VW ID.4 Prototype

57 Photos

Previewed in 2017 by the ID. Crozz concept, the zero-emissions SUV has been reconfirmed for a 2020 official reveal in a press release published today by VW. The company expects to start production of the model next year at the same factory in Zwickau where the MEB-based ID.3 has already hit the assembly line. More MEB electric vehicles will come starting 2020 from the Anting factory in China where pre-production of ID. cars has already commenced.

While VW doesn’t go into any other details about the road-going ID. Crozz, it is widely believed the electric SUV will carry the ID.4 moniker once it’ll be revealed in full. It has already been previewed a couple of times as a pre-production model and is earmarked for a launch in the United States probably as a 2022MY. The U.S.-spec model will be assembled at VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant from 2022 following an $800-million investment that will create approximately 1,000 jobs.

The ID.3 and ID.4 will be at the core of VW’s target to sell one million EVs by the end of 2023 or two years earlier than previously planned. By the middle of the next decade, the company estimates to build 1.5 million electric vehicles. To reach its bold objective, the German automotive conglomerate will be investing €11 billion ($12.2B) in the core brand, along with an additional €22 billion ($24.5B) in other marques under the VW umbrella.