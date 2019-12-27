It could be called the ID.4.

Volkswagen celebrated an important milestone earlier this month when it delivered an e-Golf representing the 250,000th vehicle sold with an electric motor. The e-Golf is the brand’s most successful EV, having racked up 104,000 sales since its launch back in 2014, and is followed by the tiny e-up! with 21,000 units after its market debut in 2013. The company’s most popular plug-in hybrid model is the Golf GTE introduced in 2014 with 51,000 cars delivered worldwide so far, followed by the Passat Variant GTE (on sale since 2015) with 42,000 units.

A lot more EVs and plug-in hybrids will be launched in the years to come as the VW Group will be cleaning up its lineup in the aftermath of the messy Dieselgate that still haunts them. 2020 will mark the rollout of the ID.3 electric hatch as the e-Golf’s replacement, but next year we’ll also see the first electric SUV to ride on the MEB platform.

Previewed in 2017 by the ID. Crozz concept, the zero-emissions SUV has been reconfirmed for a 2020 official reveal in a press release published today by VW. The company expects to start production of the model next year at the same factory in Zwickau where the MEB-based ID.3 has already hit the assembly line. More MEB electric vehicles will come starting 2020 from the Anting factory in China where pre-production of ID. cars has already commenced.

While VW doesn’t go into any other details about the road-going ID. Crozz, it is widely believed the electric SUV will carry the ID.4 moniker once it’ll be revealed in full. It has already been previewed a couple of times as a pre-production model and is earmarked for a launch in the United States probably as a 2022MY. The U.S.-spec model will be assembled at VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant from 2022 following an $800-million investment that will create approximately 1,000 jobs.

The ID.3 and ID.4 will be at the core of VW’s target to sell one million EVs by the end of 2023 or two years earlier than previously planned. By the middle of the next decade, the company estimates to build 1.5 million electric vehicles. To reach its bold objective, the German automotive conglomerate will be investing €11 billion ($12.2B) in the core brand, along with an additional €22 billion ($24.5B) in other marques under the VW umbrella.

Volkswagen significantly raises electric car production forecast for 2025

  • 1.5 million vehicles from the new ID. family in 2025
  • Strategic target of one million produced electric cars to be reached two years earlier than planned end of 2023
  • 2020 to be dominated by the market introduction of the ID.301
  • Volkswagen E-Mobility Board Member Thomas Ulbrich: “The key year for the system changeover to e-mobility is ahead of us.”
 

Volkswagen’s electric offensive has picked up speed as planned. With the world premiere of the new all-electric ID.3 in September and the start of production at the Zwickau electric vehicle plant in November, the Volkswagen brand has already reached major milestones. 2020 will be dominated by the market introduction of the ID. family. The first ID.3 cars will appear on Europe’s roads in the summer. Over the next few years, Volkswagen intends to become the world market leader in e-mobility and is investing €33 billion in these efforts throughout the group by 2024, including €11 billion in the Volkswagen brand. Under the latest plans, the strategic target of one million electric cars is expected to be reached end of 2023, two years earlier than previously predicted. The Volkswagen brand expects 1.5 million electric cars to be produced in 2025.

 

“2020 will be a key year for the transformation of Volkswagen. With the market launch of the ID.3 and other attractive models in the ID. family, our electric offensive will also become visible on the roads”, says Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for E-Mobility. “Our new overall plan for 1.5 electric cars in 2025 shows that people want climate-friendly individual mobility – and we are making it affordable for millions of people.”

World premiere and production start of the ID.3

With the world premiere of the ID.3 at the IAA 2019 International Motor Show in September, Volkswagen presented the first model in an entirely new generation of all-electric vehicles. The ID.3 is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) and offers ranges from 330 to 550 kilometers (WLTP). The basic version of the model will cost less than €30,000. For the first time, Volkswagen also offered pre-booking for the ID.3. To date, over 37,000 customers have reserved an ID.3 and paid a pre-booking deposit.

Production of the ID.3 started in November in the presence of Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel. The vehicle is being produced at the Zwickau plant, which has been fully converted for this purpose. From 2021, up to 330,000 EVs will leave the assembly line each year, making Zwickau the largest and most efficient EV factory in Europe. Internationally, preparations for the production start of the ID. family are well underway in China and the USA. Pre-production of the ID. family has already started at the Anting plant in China.

Volkswagen moves into business areas related to e-mobility

In connection with its electric offensive, Volkswagen has also moved into a number of strategic business areas. With its newly established subsidiary Elli, Volkswagen is forging ahead with the development of charging infrastructure. Elli already has more than 10,000 power customers. Together with its dealers, Volkswagen is also installing its own charging stations. By 2025, a total of 36,000 charging stations are to be developed throughout Europe at dealerships and plants.

The opening up of the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) to other manufacturers is also a trailblazing approach. Ford will be one of the first automakers to use the MEB. From 2023, the company is to offer an MEB vehicle in Europe and expects to sell more than 600,000 cars within six years.

Volkswagen has also laid foundations for the development, testing and production of battery cells. A battery cell factory with a capacity of 16 gigawatt-hours is to be developed in Salzgitter from 2020. The start of production is planned for the end of 2023/beginning of 2024. For this purpose, Volkswagen has entered into a joint venture with the Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt.

Outlook for 2020: market launch of the ID.3

Over the coming year, Volkswagen will continue and step up its electric offensive. The ID.3 will appear on the market from summer 2020. Other members will also be added to the ID. family. The first all-electric SUV – the series production model of the ID. CROZZ02 – will celebrate its world premiere in the course of the year and production of this vehicle at the Zwickau electric car plant is expected to start in 2020, too. In Anting, China, the second Volkswagen plant worldwide will start production of electric cars based on the MEB.