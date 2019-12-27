It’s been an exciting year for tractor and heavy equipment maker JCB, which set not one but two new world records. First, in June, the company’s modified Fastrac tractor reached 103.6 miles per hour (166.72 kilometers per hour) and then in November that record was beaten by the same team to an average speed of 135.191 mph (217.570 kph) with a peak speed of 153.7 mph (247.35 kph).

To summarize all the modifications done to the tractor, Autocar decided to dedicate an entire video to the fast machine for its Christmas Road Test. And, yes, as the name of the category implies, our British colleagues even got the chance to get behind the wheel of the Fastrac and drive it flat out.

Gallery: The world's fastest tractor

6 Photos

The clip starts with a detailed tour of the tractor’s diesel engine which has a displacement of 7.2-liters and has been extensively modified to deliver approximately 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) and 1,843 pound-feet (2,500 Newton-meters) of torque. One of the most interesting technical solutions is the pair of pods in front of the vehicle where 55 pounds (25 kilograms) of ice are loaded before each record run to neutralize some of the heat generated by the engine.

Another interesting fact is the lack of a battery onboard which means the engine is started using an external battery or a generator. There’s also no air compressor and the air required by the braking system is supplied by three air tanks located behind the cabin.

Want to find out more? Just watch the video at the top of this page and enjoy Autocar’s test drive of the world’s fastest tractor to date.