With the Detroit Auto Show being pushed back to June, it means January is going to be a pretty quiet month in terms of new product launches. The silver lining is the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 is scheduled for the first half of the month when we’ll get to see a plethora of modified JDM cars to be displayed at Japan’s equivalent of SEMA. Suzuki will be there to showcase a modified version of its popular Swift Sport joined by the Hustler and Jimny pint-sized crossovers.

Going by the name of Katana Edition, the Swift Sport takes inspiration from the famous “Katana” motorcycle that is coming back for 2020 following a 14-year hiatus. Its four-wheeled counterpart adopts a widebody kit with fender flares and a prominent front spoiler lip. It appears to be sitting closer to the road thanks to a stiffer suspension setup paired with beefy alloy wheels.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the Swift Sport Katana Edition is represented by the upgraded exhaust system with three tips mounted on the side, just ahead of the rear wheels. The red body graphics are contrasted by the black roof and side mirror caps, while the headlights and taillights seem to have a black tint to round off the sportier look of the feisty hatch.

As for the other two concepts, the adorable Jimny off-roader adopts a fishing theme and has a special upholstery made from the same material you’ll find on wetsuits. It also has a roof-mounted rod case and will be shown in Tokyo alongside Suzuki’s S17 small boat to further accentuate the marine-oriented approach.

In regards to the Hustler, it’s based on the recently introduced second generation of the tiny crossover and finished in a matte paint that Suzuki says it resembles a container. Yes, really. Targeting a young customer base, the concept was created for those who enjoy street sports such as skateboarding and riding on a BMX, with the company saying it’s also for those who like “dancing in the city.” The interior mimics a “live venue” with a multitude of lights and speakers.

The Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 will take place at the Makuhari Messe convention center between January 10 and 12.