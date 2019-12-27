Friends, it’s the season for miracles. Granted, getting a car isn’t really a miracle in the grand scheme of things, but the video above goes way beyond a car – even one as spectacular as a Lamborghini Aventador S. This is about positive spirit, chasing your dreams, and inspiring others to embrace kindness over all else. It’s also about a family building a homemade Aventador then getting the real thing from Lamborghini. Sort of anyway – we’ll explain in a bit.

If this all seems a bit familiar, we ran an article on the Backus family back in October. Long story short, 11-year-old Xander Backus loves the Aventador and he loves racing it in video games with his dad, Sterling. One day Xander asked his dad if they could build a real Aventador, and being the coolest dad in the world, the project began. It’s been a year and a half since then, and though the car moves under its own power, there’s still a long way to go. It’s a heartwarming story for anyone – especially petrolheads like us – and well, we weren’t the only ones who noticed.

Lamborghini caught wind of the Backus family and their special Aventador project, being built primarily with 3D-printed body panels and lots of love. They sent a camera crew to Colorado to feature the family in a special holiday video, but they also sent something else – a brand new Aventador S. As the video at the top of the article shows, the car was secretly swapped into the garage in the wee hours of the morning. Dad was in on the switch but apparently nobody else in the family knew what was going down. The look on young Xander’s face when the garage opens pretty much says it all. Friends, you’re watching an 11-year-old’s dream come true. Can life get any better?

The Aventador S isn’t a permanent addition to the family. In a YouTube video below, the elder Backus explains the car is on loan for a couple of weeks, purely for their enjoyment.

Some might be tempted to get cranky on Lamborghini for not giving them a car outright, but not us. You see, the car isn’t the real gift here. A boy’s dream is the gift, and as a father, there isn’t a bigger dream than making your kids’ dreams come true. Also, they already have an Aventador – they’re building it together and that makes it infinitely more special than the most valuable Lambo to ever come from Italy. In our eyes, Lamborghini acknowledging and appreciating that effort without undermining the project is more special than giving them a very expensive hypercar.

Yes, Lamborghini is certainly reaping some positive publicity off all this but you know what? The company did a good thing. Here’s hoping more good things come from this new relationship that will one day see not a new Lamborghini Aventador in Colorado, but a Backus Aventador XS Special cruising the streets. That will indeed be a truly special day.