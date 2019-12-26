It seems that’s Detroit automakers build their pickup trucks bigger and bigger with each generation. That’s not to say there still isn’t a die-hard passion for classics, and there are certainly a few companies willing to turn old trucks into new monsters. Idaho-based Rtech Fabrications is among them, and if the two larger-than-life classic rigs in the new video from Jay Leno’s Garage look familiar, it’s because we already had a look at both earlier this year.

Leno takes things a bit further, not the least of which being an interview with the man behind these monsters. Randall Robertson is the president of Rtech Fabrications and the powder blue 66 Chevy is actually his personal vehicle. It’s also the prototype for the Ponderosa series, which basically involves creating a custom one-ton 1966 Chevrolet C30 crew cab from regular-cab trucks. That’s because Chevrolet never actually built such a vehicle back in the day, so aside from adding a massive suspension lift, Rtech Fabrications literally cuts the truck in half and creates a custom cab. When all is said and done, the truck stretches out on a 175-inch wheelbase and tips the scales at 8,300 pounds. Yikes.

Gallery: RTech Ponderosa Custom 1966 Chevy Crew Cab

46 Photos

The other truck on display is a sort-of 1972 model that gets a similar upfit. We say sort-of because the Chevy actually starts out as a 1970 model, with custom parts and treatment to give it a 1972 appearance. Called The Duke, it’s also a one-ton truck with ground clearance to spare, and like the Ponderosa, it makes use of a Cummins turbo diesel for power. Sorry Chevy fans – Rtech isn’t overly fond of the Duramax engine.

Gallery: Rtech Fabrications Restores Retro Chevy Trucks

11 Photos

Our articles for the Ponderosa and Duke dive into details for each truck, and yes, Rtech Fabrications will build one for customers. According to the video, prices generally start around $150,000 but with each vehicle custom-built to buyer specifications, final pricing can vary quite a bit. Realistically, putting a truck like one of these in your garage (presumably, a garage with a very large door) will set you back a quarter of a million dollars.