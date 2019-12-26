A core part of the driving experience is sound. The auditory roar from an exhaust can elicit giggles regardless of age, though the best experience is often from inside, particularly in the driver’s seat. That’s something that will change as electric vehicles become the norm. But that’s several years away, and until then, we can enjoy the raucous exhaust of countless cars, including the Lamborghini Urus, the company’s latest mainstream SUV.

The Urus in the video above isn’t stock. Instead, it features a straight-piped IPE exhaust system with black chrome exhaust tips that removes the catalytic converters and eliminates any regard for the hearing of others. It’s challenging to experience the intense sound, though the numerous pops from the exhaust do provide some indication of the system’s unusual loudness. The new exhaust system does work with Lamborghini’s factory exhaust valve system, allowing the driver to dictate the system’s loudness.

From the factory, the Lamborghini uses a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. The Urus’ top speed is 190 miles per hour (305 kilometers per hour). The new exhaust gives the luxury, high-horsepower SUV an American-like sound – insulting and unnecessarily loud for no reason other than because it can. See, it’s very American. It’s unclear if the Urus has any other modifications that could increase power or performance.

To some, the Lamborghini Urus is a bit sacrilegious, with it’s VW Group underpinnings and corporate powertrain. Still, the Urus’ angular styling helps make it feel like a Lamborghini inside and out. The 4.0-liter V8 may be too quiet for some who expect a Lamborghini to embrace the ridiculous. The IPE straight-piped exhaust is loud, and that's enough joy to bring to a smile to more than once face.