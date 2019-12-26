At least in the United States, the Chrysler Corporation didn't offer a car-based pickup to challenge models like the Ford Ranchero and Chevrolet El Camino until the introduction of the Dodge Rampage and Plymouth Scamp until the early 1980s. Now, Abimelec Design imagines how a 1969 Dodge Charger would look following a pickup conversion. For plenty of power, there's a Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. The creator calls the result the Hellcamino.

Abimelec Designed the Hellcamino as a speedy sleigh for Santa. However, we're seeing the creation after Christmas, so consider this pickup a way to haul your presents home in style. The antlers on the Hellcat logo are a cool touch any time of the year, though.

To create this design, Abimelec Design keeps the Charger's styling the same until your eye reaches the B-pillar. The separation in the center of the grille identifies this as the 1969 model. The sleek roof and rear seat are gone. This space allows for the creation of a pickup bed at the back.

The designer dresses up the Hellcamino's styling by fitting it with deeply dished wheels that have matte gray centers and polished rims. A side-exit exhaust with a simple, rectangular finisher emerges ahead of the rear wheels. The Hellcat V8 looks fantastic in the engine bay.

With even less weight over the rear wheels than a standard Charger, the Hellcamino would likely be capable of doing very smoky burnouts with ease. If its snowy and the owner doesn't have winter tires, then driving home from Christmas dinner could be a white-knuckle ride to keep control of the tail-happy Hellcamino.