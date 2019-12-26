The new S-Class and AMG Black Series will arguably be the most exciting debuts next year from Mercedes, but 2020 will also be the year when the three-pointed star is going to refresh the E-Class family. Among the many members of the E lineup, the coupe you might know under the codename of “C 238” is going to receive a nip and tuck as seen in this spy video showing a camouflaged prototype.

Despite the mascara, it’s pretty clear the 2021 E-Class Coupe will boast new headlights to mimic the appearance of other Benz models introduced in recent times, such as the CLS. The white tape slapped at the back indicates the taillights will also receive some revisions, but chances are the tweaks will be limited to new graphics rather than a whole new cluster.

Aside from the new lights and possibly resculpted bumpers, the E family is expected to go through some changes inside the cabin where logic tells us the COMAND infotainment system will be retired to make room for the more advanced MBUX set to be used across the range.

We haven’t heard about any possible changes to the engine lineup, although we won’t be too surprised if Mercedes will offer more electrified powertrains with mild hybrid technology in order to meet the stricter WLTP regulations. It’ll also be interesting to see whether the AMG 53 and 63 models will receive updates underneath their hoods, although we wouldn’t hold our breath.

Judging by the relatively light amount of camouflage applied onto this prototype, it could mean Mercedes will start to unveil facelifted versions of the E-Class in the near future. One plausible scenario is the sedan could debut as early as March 2020 at the Geneva Motor Show. As you may recall, the Detroit Auto Show usually held in January has been pushed back to June.