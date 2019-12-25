Lamborghini London hosts unique dinner party

H.R. Owen's flagship Lamborghini dealership in London gathered a group of the brand's most iconic vehicles to host a rather unique dinner party.

The event, hosted in collaboration with Lamborghini Polo Storico, the manufacturer’s heritage division, welcomed a group of guests who dined amongst 17 legendary cars from Lamborghini's extensive back catalog.

The collection ranged from the early days with the 400GT, going all the way up to 2009's Murciélago SV, with the Countach, Diablo, LM002 SUV, Islero S, and Gallardo also among them.

A Miura was also on display. The particular example was a concours-standard ground-up restoration by Lamborghini Polo Storico, which was very recently awarded Best 1970s Car at the Hampton Court Palace Concours of Elegance. The pale gree and blue model has covered a mere 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) since new, making it probably the lowest mileage Miura on the planet.

Francesco Stevanin, the heritage technical manager at Polo Storico, attended the event to offer an insight to Polo Storico's activities which include the restoration and certification of all Lamborghinis produced prior to and up to 2001, as well as the manufacturer of original spare parts for classic Lamborghinis, for which more than 200 new code numbers were introduced in last year alone.

Stevanin later took to the stage alongside Paul King, Lamborghini London’s service manager, to discuss Polo Storico’s four-year journey so far.

As well as London, H.R. Owen operates Lamborghini dealership locations in Pangbourne, Manchester and Hatfield. Lamborghini London was named the most successful Lamborghini retailer in the world in 2017, showcasing "a proven excellence that extends across the entire H.R. Owen business." H.R. Owen’s Rolls-Royce operation was also named Global Dealer of the Year in 2018.