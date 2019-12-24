AC Schnitzer, the people behind some of the most tastefully modified BMWs, are among the first tuners to get their hands on the latest 3 Series Touring. They’re kicking things off with a subtle aerodynamic body kit for the Bavarian sports wagon bringing everything from a front splitter and spoiler to custom side skirts and a new roof-mounted rear spoiler. All these add-ons are lending the sports wagon a slightly more aggressive attitude without negatively impacting the overall original look of standard long-roof 3er.

To complement the new clothes, AC Schnitzer is also offering several shoe options in 19- and 20-inch sizes, along with aluminum accessories such as gear shift paddles, footrest, pedals, and even a key holder. A rear skirt protection foil can also be had at an additional cost, along with the tuner’s emblems denoting this isn’t an ordinary G21.

Gallery: 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring by AC Schnitzer

There’s more to the tuning program than visual tweaks as the latest 3 Series Touring can be had with an assortment of mechanical upgrades. For example, a sports suspension lowers the wagon by 25 millimeters (nearly an inch) at the front and rear, while the quad exhaust system might trick some people into believing it’s the M3 Touring that BMW’s stubbornly refuses to build.

It wouldn’t be a complete package without changes underneath the hood where AC Schnitzer has already massaged the 330d to lift output from the series 265 horsepower and 580 Newton-meters (428 pound-feet) of torque to a strong 315 hp and 660 Nm (487 lb-ft). The tuner is also working on additional power kits for the 320i, 330i, and the range-topping M340i xDrive with its already healthy 374 hp.

In case you’re not familiar with AC Schnitzer’s work, the tuners have built some impressive BMWs over the years, including a previous-generation 1 Series equipped with the tri-turbo diesel engine from an M550d. They also made an M4-engined M235i and an M5 Competition with nearly 700 hp that lapped the Nürburgring in an impressive 7 minutes and 29 seconds.

This gives us hope that one day they’ll come out with a 3 Series Touring equipped with the same 500+ hp engine powering the X3 M / X4 M Competition and the future M3 / M4 models.