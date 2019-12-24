It was just yesterday when we talked about the inline-six twin-turbo engine of the BMW X3 M Competition, which was compared to a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 by Jaguar. Today, thanks to a new video by The Fast Car Lane channel on YouTube, we make another comparison of the 3.0-liter unit. This time around it faces an Italian V6 from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV and an American all-electric powertrain.

The rules are simple. First, the two combustion-powered SUVs race each other on the drag strip and the winner challenges the Model X. The first attempt sees the driver in the X3 M Competition not shifting the gears believing the car’s in auto mode, which results in an easy win for the Alfa.

For the second run, everything seems to be fine and the two performance SUVs show what they are really capable of. The Stelvio QV takes a very small advantage at the beginning and retains it all the way through the end. The V6 beat the inline-six and will race the all-electric Model X.

Save Thousands On A New Alfa Romeo Stelvio MSRP $ 41,840 MSRP $ 41,840 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

No one likes to drag race a Tesla - and the Alfa driver in this video knows he basically doesn’t stand a chance against the Model X.

We have to admit that was a pretty close duel - we were expecting a comfortable win for America but that’s not the case. In fact, we have to mention that the race here was performed at high altitude which affects even turbocharged engines in a negative way. So, basically, at a sea level and with a pro driver behind the wheel, the Alfa should be even closer to the Model X and could probably beat it in a ¼-mile drag.