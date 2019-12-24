The German rivalry between Porsche and Mercedes-Benz continues. We can’t seem to get enough of the new 911 Carrera taking on various editions of the Mercedes-AMG GT, and this time we have a GT63 S four-door from Affalterbach battling a new Carrera S from Stuttgart. This is a quarter-mile competition, and if you recall from the last Mercedes-versus-Porsche race we featured, the 911 did quite well in the shorter distance.

This time, however, things are different. For starters, we’re dealing a Carrera S, not a 4S so the 911 is only turning the rear wheels. Meanwhile, team Mercedes has a GT63 S 4Matic, so it is sending power to all four corners. It’s prolific power as well – 470 kilowatts (630 horsepower) compared to “just” 331 kW (443 hp) for the Porsche. Of course, the mighty Merc is wielding the highly tuned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 versus the turbocharged flat-six in the Porsche. On paper, the 911’s only advantage is weight but it is a significant advantage – roughly 3,400 pounds (1,542 kilograms) versus no less than 4,550 lbs (2,100 kg) for the big AMG four-door. All-wheel-drive does come at a cost.

Still, the 911 is at a tremendous disadvantage. Even an all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S would have trouble stacking up to the AMG and its 200-hp advantage. Ordinarily, we’d leave the outcome of this video as a surprise but let’s be honest – even with an extra 1,000 pounds on its frame, the GT63 S rips away from the line in such a manner as to make us question whether the Porsche driver even tried to compete. If anything, we can say we’re impressed the 911 didn’t lose by a wider margin. Still, there were several car lengths between the competitors at the line.

Is this really a fair fight though? The Carrera 4S could’ve had a chance, but we’re still talking about a lower-level 911 against the top tier in the Mercedes-AMG GT family. The scales will surely tip the other direction when the 911 Turbo finally arrives, and we suspect Porsche fans are as eager as we are to see a rematch when that happens.