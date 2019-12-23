Is it wrong to do so much work to an old Porsche? Or is modernizing it the right decision?

Here's something unexpected. The Porsche 935 is one of the company's most famous race cars due to its success, turbocharged engine, and the slantnose front on many of them. For a new build, Bisimoto takes one of these rare, important machines, ditches the combustion engine, and installs an electric motor making 637 horsepower (475 kilowatts). While this might sound like sacrilege at first, the result is very impressive in this video, and the vehicle is street legal.

Gallery: Bisimoto Porsche 935 K3 Electric

Bisimoto Porsche 935 K3 Electric
15 Photos
Bisimoto Porsche 935 K3 Electric

To make this 935 a little more special, it wears a late 1970s Kremer Racing K3 body. Another 935 with this look scored an overall win in the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Bisimoto dresses this race-winning look in an eye-catching paint scheme that covers the upper portion of the vehicle in a vibrant shade of pink. White stripes break up this bright color from a dark gray body. Brixton Forged supplies a set of turbofan-style wheels in matching colors as the body.

Where you'd expect to see a twin-turbocharged flat-six engine in the back, there's now a much more compact electric motor. LG Chem batteries power the system. 

Bisimoto pays a lot of attention to make this powertrain overhaul easily usable for the driver. Switching between drive and reverse is as simple as holding down the brake and moving the gearshift forward or backward, respectively. An AEM instrument display with multiple pages shows everything you could need to know about the powertrain system.

The video also provides a brief chance to see what this weird Porsche is like to drive. Bisimoto only takes it around the block, and it's weird not to hear the noise of an engine when behind the wheel of a vintage Porsche. Other than that peculiarity, the car appears quick and easy to control.

Source: Bisimoto via YouTube