Toyota hasn't even officially unveiled the GR Yaris, although Motor1.com had the opportunity to drive a prototype. Still, rumors have already started swirling about an even hotter GRMN version. Naohiko Saito, the GR Yaris' chief engineer, referred to the possibility while talking with Motoring from Australia by saying, "In the future, maybe we can." He also tempered expectations by adding the even hotter Yaris was "under consideration."

Insiders indicate that the GRMN would weigh even less than the already lightweight 2,600-pound GR Yaris. According to Saito speaking to Motoring, the company commissioned a feasibility study for a full carbon-fiber body for the GR. Since the new model only received a carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic roof, the team might have earmarked some of the other carbon components for the GRMN.

In addition, the GR Yaris' 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder would receive an increased output. For reference, the prototype that Motor1.com drove had a claimed output of over 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, but the company was clear that these weren't the final specs.

In terms of chassis revisions, there are reportedly extra braces available as dealer accessories in Japan for the GR Yaris, according to Motoring. These pieces would likely be standard equipment on the GRMN.

The GR Yaris gets an official unveiling at the Tokyo Auto Salon on January 10. Prices reportedly range between €40,000 and €50,000 ($44,000 to $55,000 at current conversion rates). There's also an optional Performance Pack that adds Torsen mechanical self-locking differentials to the front and rear, rather than a single limited-slip unit in the standard version.