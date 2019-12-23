With the recent launch of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, we know the history of the pony car has changed forever. As a matter of fact, a zero-emission version of the Mustang sports car should be planned for the next-generation model as suggested by Ron Heiser, Chief Engineer of the Mustang Mach-E SUV, in a recent interview to Motoring.

"If you look out in the future – who knows what timeframe that is – the market is eventually going to roll over to EVs,” he told the publication.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Electric renderings

3 Photos

With these exclusive renderings, the folks behind the Mach E Club forum are trying to envision the Mustang for the future Heiser is talking about. Obviously taking the current Mustang as a base and using design cues from the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle, the team rendered this athletic two-door pony car - and we must admit we quite like it.

Some of the modifications include a Mach-E-inspired front fascia with an open front grille, distinctive three-stripe LED daytime running lights, a more sculptured hood design with a center intake, and Shelby-like fender vents.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The rear end is equally balanced between style and aggression, and the obvious lack of exhaust pipes is compensated well by the lower bumper diffuser.

At this point, one could only speculate about the specifications of the all-electric Mustang. The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition has 459 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque, plus a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint in 3.5 seconds. If we assume the sports car will be more powerful and quicker than the SUV, we could be dealing with more than 500 hp and 0-60 acceleration in the region of 3.3 seconds, same as today’s Shelby GT500.

We’d like to hear your opinion - do you like what you see here and do you like the idea of an all-electric Mustang at all? Let us know in the comments section below.