Yes, there's nothing new about seeing the 992-generation Porsche 911, but this one wears the optional Aerokit, which isn't yet available for delivery on the new model, according to our spies. The equipment doesn't arrive until the first half of 2020 The most noticeable addition from this package is the large, fixed rear wing on the back.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Spied With Aero Pack

9 Photos

Porsche charges $6,910 for the Aerokit. It includes the elements from the $4,890 SportDesign Package adds a different front fascia with a mix of the body color for the air intakes and matte black on the C-shaped corner blades. It also includes a revised rear bumper with a body-color lower section and matte black diffuser. The big wing is the final element that separates the Aerokit from just the SportDesign Package.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche 911 MSRP $ 92,350 MSRP $ 92,350 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Aerokit wing has a skinny airfoil and similarly small uprights. A close recent comparison to this design is the 991.1 911 GT3, but even that design has thicker parts and endplates on the edges (see comparison below).

Porsche 911 Aerokit Spy Shot 2014 Porsche 911 GT3

The Aerokit pieces dress up the new 911's appearance without going too far. If someone wants a look akin to the GT3 but either doesn't have the patience to wait for the 992 generation of that variant or simply doesn't desire the extra performance, then ticking this option box could be a good alternative.

The current Carrera S offers enticing performance from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six making 443 horsepower (330 kilowatts). Buyers can choose between rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts. There's a eight-speed dual-clutch automatic or a seven-speed manual joins the lineup for the C2S and C4S in 2020.