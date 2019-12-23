The latest generation Mercedes-Benz GLE is already a good-looking premium SUV, even in non-AMG form. Tuners are probably going to present tons of design packages for the German luxury high-riding cruiser very soon, and the first to appear is a project by Larte Design. Contrary to some of the firm’s previous works, the GLE here is quite stylish and elegant.

Officially called the Winner, Larte’s GLE comes with a pack consisting of 14 exterior components. Starting at the front, there’s a new splitter, while at the back we see a sporty diffuser and modified exhaust tips. An additional spoiler and new side sills, together with redesigned boot and front bumper trim, round off the visual enhancements.

All the parts are offered with either a carbon or a basalt finish, and Larte says it currently has all of them in stock. This means the delivery won’t take more than 10 days, while the complete installation of the full package takes approximately 8 hours. The tuning firm provides a two-year warranty on all components.

Larte’s project doesn’t include mechanical improvements. If you are looking for something more powerful than the regular GLE, you should probably visit your local Mercedes dealer and ask for the GLE 63 range-topper. It comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 602 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque and also packs an extra 21 hp and 184 lb-ft courtesy of an EQ Boost starter-generator.

In 63 S guise, the GLE hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds. Top speed is 174 mph (280 kph).