Genesis’ very first SUV hasn’t even debuted yet, but it’s already a source of inspiration for independent artists when they’re attempting to see into the future of Hyundai’s luxury brand. Our Russian pals at Kolesa spent some time analyzing spy shots of GV80 prototypes and adapted design cues for the mid-cycle refresh the G70 will get in a couple of years.

While the split headlights and taillights look interesting on the GV80, we’re not so sure the dual lighting theme would work on the compact sedan. It’s also unclear whether Genesis actually has plans to implement these individual clusters on its BMW 3 Series rival seeing as how the refresh applied to the larger G90 still has one-piece lights.

The quad exhaust tips lead us to believe the artist had a performance version in mind when drawing the G70 facelift, which might actually happen in real life. As you may recall, Hyundai’s head product planner Mike O’Brien hinted at the beginning of the year that a potential M3 rival could be launched further down the line.

Save Thousands On A New Genesis G70 MSRP $ 35,895 MSRP $ 35,895 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

While he didn’t use those exact words, he did say a lot of effort was put into thermal management “to make sure that this car will hold up,” adding Genesis was “building for the future.” Reading between the lines, he was actually suggesting a beefier engine could be installed underneath the hood.

Even if a performance-oriented G70 is on the agenda, chances are it won’t be launched anytime soon as logic tells us Genesis would come out with the big guns with the compact sedan’s mid-cycle refresh. In regards to the vehicle’s appearance, we’ll have to wait and see if the split lights will trickle down to other models following the GV80’s much-awaited debut in January – unless it’ll be delayed once again...