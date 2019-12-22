The CT6-V is Cadillac’s latest flagship performance sedan which combines the power of a newly developed twin-turbo V8 and the refinement of a modern luxury sedan. Due to the GM’s decreased focus on sedans, Cadillac elected to cancel the CT6-V in January 2020 making the CT6-V a brief moment of sports-sedan excellence. The guys from Throttle House got behind the wheel to see just how good the CT6-V really is.

The Cadillac CT6-V starts at $92,790 and comes standard with Cadillacs newly released twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 known as the Blackwing. This brand new V8 was specifically designed for use in the CT6-V where it produces 550 horsepower and earth-shattering 640 lb-ft of torque. All of this low-end torque comes courtesy of a hot v engine design that places the turbos in between the engine's cylinders to improve thermal management and eliminate turbo lag.

Gallery: Cadillac CT6-V Video Takes A Close Look At The $100K Caddy

6 Photos

This spectacular new Blackwing V8 is mated to Ford and GM co-developed 10-speed automatic transmission. This newly minted automatic is quite impressive in the Ford Mustang and Chevy Silverado but cannot hold a candle to the CT6-V’s German competitors according to the reviewers from Throttle House. The 10-speed is said to lack the response and refinement of the Germans.

To put all of this power to the ground Cadillac employed an AWD system that adjusts torque split based on the driving mode. In Touring mode only 60 percent of the torque is sent to the rear wheels, sport mode pushes 80 percent of the torque rearward, and finally track chucks 95% of torque to the rear. These different drive modes also affect things like transmission programming, steering weight, and suspension stiffness.

It’s a shame the CT6-Vs story ended right as it began. It’s quite fun to look at a car like this on the internet and think about owning one, but to the actual customers with a $100,000 budget for a new sedan, it’s hard to imagine they’d buy the CT6-V.





