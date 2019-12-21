Lincoln Aviator Introduces Heated Wiper Blades

Advanced VisioBlade ® wiper system, available on all-new Lincoln Aviator, is designed to keep windshields clear of dirt and icy buildup by dispensing wiper fluid through integrated nozzles in the flat blades; unique heating element keeps blades warm

wiper system, available on all-new Lincoln Aviator, is designed to keep windshields clear of dirt and icy buildup by dispensing wiper fluid through integrated nozzles in the flat blades; unique heating element keeps blades warm Structure of blades improves distribution of wiper fluid to clean more efficiently and reduce glare; blades can heat up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit to defrost the windshield in four minutes, versus 15 minutes using a traditional defroster

Lincoln Aviator also offers advanced Air Glide Suspension and Lincoln Drive Modes such as Slippery and Deep Conditions to help make winter driving stress-free; challenging conditions are predicted throughout the country this season

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 20, 2019 – The next winter storm is just around the corner, but that icy sleet pelting windshields won’t stand a chance against the all-new Lincoln Aviator equipped with intuitive and time-saving technology like heated VisioBlade® wipers designed to help make winter driving virtually effortless.

The available VisioBlade washer and wiper system has a multitude of features intended to restrain Mother Nature and keep windshields clear of dirt, grime and icy buildup. Unlike traditional systems that dispense wiper fluid through nozzles in front of the windshield, it dispenses wiper fluid through integrated nozzles in the blades themselves.

It’s an option that could come in handy soon. Weather forecasts are predicting challenging conditions throughout the entire country this winter. The Northeast is projected to see snowstorms and ice storms, with above-normal snowfall predicted from New York City to Boston. The North Central plains and the Midwest, meanwhile, could be dealing with another polar vortex combined with above-normal snowfall.

This solution improves the distribution of the spray as the wipers move, which cleans the windshield more efficiently, said Geoffrey Johnson, Lincoln body core engineer.

“It sprays in front of the blade, unlike traditional systems that spray the entire windshield,” he said. “You’re using up to 50 percent less fluid than a traditional system, and you’re improving both day and night visibility by spraying directly in front of the blade as it travels, not over the entire windshield.”

A heating element integrated into the assembly keeps the wiper blades warm and prevents icy buildup, both on the blades and the windshield. Internal tests show the blades can heat from subfreezing temperatures to 86 degrees Fahrenheit in four minutes; a traditional defroster alone can take up to 15 minutes to clear an ice-caked windshield. The flat-blade shape also assists in keeping the blade pressed against the glass, enhancing wiping and washing performance at highway speeds.

“You don’t get that ice buildup on the blades when you’re driving through sleet or snow,” said Johnson. “It’s a more efficient way to keep the windshield clear.”

Consider the time saved by those living in Minnesota, ranked by Thrillist.com as the state with the worst winter ever. Parts of northern Minnesota can see up to 170 inches of snow in the winter months, and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees.

Additional winter-friendly technology

The VisioBlade system, available as part of the Elements Package Plus, is one of many Aviator technologies designed to take the bite out of winter driving.

Lincoln Aviator features an available Air Glide Suspension, which replaces traditional coil springs with guided air springs that enable several preset ride heights for increased comfort and capability. When paired with the available Adaptive Suspension with Road Preview, Aviator uses the front-facing camera to read the road surface nearly 50 feet ahead as it looks for height deviations. It can spot speed bumps, frost heaves and other height deviations between two and eight inches high to prepare the suspension and make driving over them as comfortable as possible.

With available intelligent all-wheel drive, Aviator offers a compelling combination of performance and capability no matter the weather condition or terrain, with the help of Lincoln Drive Modes. While Drive Modes such as Normal, Conserve and Excite enable a personalized driving style, modes such as Slippery and Deep Conditions offer optimum stability in less-than-exemplary weather conditions. In Deep Conditions, Aviator rises to its highest position for better all-wheel-drive capability and handling in deep snow.

The all-new Lincoln Aviator defines effortless performance among premium SUVs, offering impressive power and capability combined with sleek elegance and intuitive technology. Lincoln Aviator is on sale now.