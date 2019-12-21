Finesse and sophistication – two words that best describe Italy's capital city, Rome. The historic place is also one of the most beautiful cities in the world, the perfect backdrop to Ferrari's fifth production vehicle released this year, the Ferrari Roma.

In this video released by Ferrari, the newest GT car has been filmed roaming the streets of Italy, in two flavors and with two drivers as well. The minimalistic yet elegant lines of the Roma blends well with Rome's sophistication, and bystanders couldn't help but turn their heads and marvel at the car's beauty.

Gallery: Ferrari Roma

6 Photos

Of course, that was just acting and all, but we reckon, it won't be too far from what people's reaction would be upon gazing eyes on arguably the best-looking Ferrari ever.

But the Ferrari Roma isn't just about looks. The new Ferrari GT has performance rumbling under its sleek bonnet. Powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, the Roma can make up to 612 horsepower (456 kiloWatts) and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) torque, allowing the car to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and hit and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.3 seconds.

The Roma's design is a deviation from the usual Ferrari thoroughbreds, but there's a very good reason for that. According to the brand's chief marketing officer Enrico Galliera, the Roma was born to attract an important number of new customers to Ferrari – a "less intimidating car" for the luxury SUV generation.

Watching the video on top of this page and looking at the photos at the gallery, we couldn't agree more.