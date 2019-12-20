Production of the Koenigsegg Jesko doesn't begin until early 2020. Shortly before the business officially begins building them, a new video offers a glimpse at some of the test drives going on at the supercar maker's headquarters in Sweden. To make the spectacle even better, company boss Christian von Koenigsegg is behind the wheel.

Unfortunately, this clip doesn't put the viewer in the car with, but it does provide a great opportunity to hear the Jesko's powertrain sing. The supercar packs a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 that makes 1,280 horsepower (955 kilowatts) on gasoline or 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) from E85. The mill runs through a high-tech nine-speed dual-clutch transmission that can either go sequentially between gears or skip several to immediately go to the ideal cog for the driving conditions.

The exhaust note in this video is peculiar. The sound zings upward in a way you'd expect from a small-displacement, high-revving engine. Letting off the throttle introduces a lingering whistle from the turbos. The combination of noises is fantastic.

Koenigsegg intends to produce 125 units of the Jesko at a cost of roughly $2.8 million each. If you want one, too bad. The hypercar debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and before the event was over, the company had reservations for all of the build slots.

In addition to the standard version, Koenigsegg is working on a Jesko 300 variant that would go over 300 miles per hour (483 kilometers per hour). The major tweaks would be to reduce downforce in order to increase the hypercar's straight-line speed. The company isn't the arrival date for this version, yet.