If this year's headline looks a little different, you can thank both the WardsAuto and the changing automotive industry. This is the first year for the renamed 10-best list, reflecting an industry that is still building remarkable internal combustion engines alongside newer technologies such as hybrids, electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered fuel cells, and more.

This year's WardsAuto 10 best engines and propulsion systems competition wasn't as crowded as 2019; however, the evaluation still considered 26 new or significantly updated powertrains. After putting them to the test earlier this fall in metro Detroit, the editors picked their favorites and came to a consensus on which powertrains stood above the rest. Click through the slideshow to see WardsAuto's 10 best engines and propulsion systems of 2020.