The Mustang Mach-E is a very different vehicle for Ford. It’s the company’s first-ever fully electric vehicle built from the ground up. Labeling a four-door crossover as a Mustang is also a first, and it remains an extremely controversial move. Slightly less controversial but still interesting is the automaker's stance that dealers not advertise the Mach-E below MSRP, regardless of incentives that might be available. However, there might be a glitch in the Matrix over that last bit.

According to a new report from Cars Direct, dealers can advertise special pricing plans that are available to Ford employees, contractors, and various other folks with a connection to the automaker. Most people interested in Ford vehicles are aware of the plan structure, starting with A-Plan pricing for direct Blue Oval employees that, for the Mach-E, will offer a discount 4 percent under MSRP. Z-Plan is for Ford retirees and also offers the same discount, though both plans are also subject to a $275 administrative fee and a .25-percent advertising fee, so it’s not really a 4 percent discount.

D-Plan offers special pricing to employees at Ford dealerships, and for the Mach-E it’s nearly the same as A-Plan pricing but $100 less lucrative. X-Plan is the final program, applicable to people and companies that work with Ford in some measure, as well as friends or acquaintances of anyone with a Blue Oval connection. As such, its definition is broad enough to pretty much include everyone, but with a 2 percent discount plus that $275 administrative fee, it’s the least attractive offer of the bunch.

There’s no question that Ford regularly offers considerably better discounts on various models throughout the year. Right now, you can get a whopping 20 percent off new Ford Fusions through January 2. Still, the plans open up a door for dealers to tease the Mach-E with lower pricing – albeit slightly lower pricing – as it enters the market late next year.