When it comes to off-road grip in muddy conditions, nothing beats a set of paddle tires. These drag slick based tires use rubber paddles that cross the entire tire with huge voids in between to expel mud and gain as much grip as possible. So what happens when you use these tires on the road? Well, WhistlinDiesel found out so you don’t have to.

Using a set of paddle tires on the road is just like using a set of drag slicks on a rally stage, things are sure to get interesting. These highly specialized tires were never designed to perform on road but that doesn't mean we’re not curious about the results.

Many truck owners like to use a set of aggressive mud-terrain tires on their daily driven trucks. What owners lose in the form of on-road performance and sound levels is made up for thanks to their extreme off-road and snow performance. Although mud terrains we’re designed for the road, they are fairly easy to live with.

Paddle tires take mud-terrain tires to extreme levels. At 5 mph it looks like Whistlin Diesels Silverado was about to shake itself apart. As speeds climbed things did smooth out but even at 40 mph vibrations were enough to shake interior panels. This type of vibration wreaks havoc on every component on the truck as vibration is the enemy of reliability.

One unforeseen benefit of paddle tires on-road performance is their forte for burnouts. Even at very low speeds, the torquey diesel Silverado was able to perform some impressive rolling burnouts. This newly discovered feature is almost enough to make up for the rough ride.

We're thankful for pioneers like WhistlingDiesel. Without their innovative testing, we'd never know about the wonders of paddle tires on the road. The next test will feature a water run and we can't wait.






