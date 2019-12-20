We’ve been spying the next-generation Volkswagen Caddy since April this year but the manufacturer has never allowed us to see a lot of the revamped commercial vehicle. That was until now as the commercial division of the German automaker has just published the first two teaser images with the new Caddy (nothing to do with Cadillac).

The van looks quite sporty in these two sketches with a sleek front fascia, massive wheels and oversized wheel arches, and funky side mirrors mounted on the A-pillars. At the back, the look is futuristic and clean, and the Delivery lettering suggests this is the cargo panel version of the model.

While we definitely like what we see, we’ll have to disappoint you. The spy photos from earlier this year already confirmed the new Caddy will retain the basic shape of its predecessors and will continue to rely on a conservative design approach. Plus, in its official press release, Volkswagen mentions that these sketches are just a preview of “how the completely new Caddy could look from 2020.” It’s also important to note that Volkswagen refers to the van from the teasers as a concept vehicle.

Needless to say, the exterior design is by far not the most important factor in the commercial vehicle segment and we won’t blame VW for not taking any risks with the looks of the new Caddy. What is of bigger importance, the van will ride on the company’s MQB platform and could be integrated into the VW T7 lineup as the T7 Life Caddy.

The switch to the MBQ modular architecture will allow for smarter packaging, optimizing interior cargo and passenger space. While expected to be initially released with conventional combustion engines, the new Caddy will be developed with electrification in mind and a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain is planned for a launch later during the model’s lifecycle.