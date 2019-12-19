The ABT-tuned Audi makes 510 horsepower.
ABT, the German aftermarket tuning company famous for giving the models of Audi, VW, and others more power and new looks, is at it again with the recently refreshed Audi SQ7. It’s a modest package that increases horsepower and torque while allowing owners to trade out the stock spinners for aftermarket ones.
ABT’s most significant upgrade to the diesel-powered SQ7 happens under the hood. ABT does this through its proprietary engine control unit that takes the 435-horsepower (320-kilowatt) diesel V8 to 510 hp (380 kW). Torque also sees an increase going from an already eye-watering 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque to 715 lb-ft (970 Nm). ABT doesn’t say how the increased output affects performance, but it should be enough to feel it when smashing the accelerator. ABT Sound Control is also available for models equipped with the factory-fitted active sound system.
In addition to the increased power under the hood, ABT is also offering matching ABT wheels that come in three different variants. The Sport GR wheel is available in glossy or matte black while the HR Aero wheel is in dark smoke. The HR-F wheel is in shadow silver. ABT is also developing an aerodynamic widebody kit that will be available to order sometime next year. ABT will also offer several interior touches such as the ABT start-stop switch cap with an illuminated logo, or ABT door entry lighting.
The Audi SQ7 is no slouch for a diesel-powered SUV. The torque is tremendous, and ABT’s simple tune can wring out even more performance. The unique wheels give the SUV a stylish look, and the widebody kit that will be available soon should enhance the SQ7’s looks even further.
Giant in Seven-League Boots – ABT coaxes a confident 510 hp from the SQ7 – widebody kit planned
Following a late summer facelift, the Audi SQ7 is now even more attractive. Engine-wise, the slightly modified standard V8 diesel still delivers 435 hp (320 kW) and 900 Nm. However, ABT Sportsline dares to up the ante and offer the proud customer the option of a steadfast 510 hp (375 kW), whereby the maximum torque is boosted to 970 Nm. With sports air suspension and progressive steering as standard, the SQ7 with ABT Power performance upgrade delivers superior handling at all times. "The engine and platform have plenty in reserve, providing both impressive power and excellent driveability," explains CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt. His company has recently launched an upgrade for the SQ8 with identical specification.
The perfect tuning of the high-tech control unit ABT Engine Control (AEC) of course also plays a part and guarantees driving pleasure without remorse. In addition, ABT Sound Control is available for models with factory-fitted active sound system, to create a charismatic individual vehicle sound. If you would like your ABT SQ7 to be instantly recognisable, in 2020 you can pre-order the aerodynamic widebody kit that is currently under intensive development.
Matching ABT Sports Wheels are already available in three different 22-inch variants, namely the Sport GR in glossy black or matt black, the HR Aero in dark smoke and the flow-forming high-performance HR-F in shadow silver. Select your preferred individual combination from these and many other visual finishing options with the ABT Configurator. There are also several interior finishing options available, such