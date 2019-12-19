The tiny sedan can tug up to 3,300 pounds.
To be fair, towing typically isn't top priority for owners of compact electric vehicles (Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, etc). Things like range and technology are more significant. But EV owners interesting in tugging toys like dirt bikes or jet skis can now breath easy knowing that the upcoming Polestar 2 sedan offers the best towing capacity in the segment.
With its standard 78-kilowatt-hour battery pack and an optional factory electric folding tow bar, the Polestar 2 has a braked towing capacity of 3,306 pounds (1,500 kilograms), according to the company. That bests the Tesla Model 3, which offers a max 2,000 pounds (910 kilograms) of towing with the European-only optional tow hitch.
To go with that best-in-class towing capacity, the Polestar 2 also offers up to 15.5 cubic feet (440 liters) of total luggage space. The trunk has 14.3 cubic feet (405 liters) of space, while the “frunk” provides an extra 1.2 cubic feet (35 liters) for luggage. There's even an available roof rack – so Polestar owners should find no shortage of storage space.
"Polestar 2 is an electric performance fastback that supports an active lifestyle. It adapts to your needs; it is truly flexible," Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Offer of Polestar says. “We know our customers value this flexibility and something especially relevant to tomorrow's EV buyers – a distinct lack of compromise."
Polestar doesn't say if the optional electric tow bar will be available in the U.S. But the company promises availability in countries like Norway, Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Belgium. Here's how the pricing for the option breaks down in each region:
|Norway
|NOK 13,000
|Sweden
|SEK 13,000
|Germany
|EUR 1,100
|United Kingdom
|GBP 1,000
|The Netherlands
|EUR 1,100
|Belgium
|EUR 1,100
As for the car itself, the production Polestar 2 arrives in 2020 with an estimated range of 275 miles (443 kilometers). The base model starts at around $45,000 in the U.S., but buyers interested in picking up the first-year Launch Edition will have to shell out €59,900 (approximately $68,200).
Reservations in initial launch markets3 for Polestar 2 made before December 31 2019 with a fully-refundable deposit4 at Polestar.com will be prioritised for final order placement in early 2020 and prioritised delivery.
With a digital retail model, all Polestar cars will be purchased online and directly from Polestar5. The brand has commenced opening Polestar Spaces where Polestar Specialists will be able to assist customers with product information and test drives. The first of these inner-city locations have opened in Beijing and Oslo, with a total of 50 spaces planned globally by the end of 2020.