Up to 75 percent of the AMGs could disappear.

We know for a fact that Mercedes-AMG doesn’t have plans to develop performance versions of the Mercedes B-Class and the Mercedes EQC. Meanwhile, the in-house tuning division of the German automaker wants to have all its models electrified from 2021 and most of them will feature an all-wheel-drive layout because that’s what customers are asking for. However, this strategy could be revised in the near future as stricter European emissions standards could force AMG to rethink its plans.

A recent report from The Financial Times unhides Daimler’s potential problems with the upcoming new European Union emissions requirements. According to the publication, the auto giant wants to reduce its current CO2 emissions of 138 grams per kilometer to about 100 g/km, and this could mean its most powerful and polluting models are facing the chopping block. 

The Future Of AMG:

mercedes benz non amg models Mercedes Names The Models It Won’t AMG-ify
mercedes amg just awd models Mercedes-AMG To Kill RWD, All Future Models Will Be AWD

A quick look at the bigger picture of the European new cars market reveals that about 35 percent of the new deliveries come from sport utility vehicles which are generally more polluting. According to our source, the customers’ tastes could force AMG to reduce its lineup by as much as 75 percent as revealed by several retailing executives, “who spoke on the condition of anonymity.”

“What we can’t control is buyer behavior, but we have the technologies within our portfolio to get within target range,” Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management at Daimler, told investors in London last month.

According to the publication, Ford, Mazda, and other manufacturers are also facing difficulties to comply with the new regulations in Europe. The Japanese brand is considering cutting certain versions of some of its less popular models like the MX-5 Miata. 

Source: The Financial Times via Jalopnik

