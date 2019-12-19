Back in August this year, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R duo got some major mechanical improvements for the 2020 year, including a revised front chassis geometry, a new steering rack, and recalibrated electric power steering control. Apparently, these won’t be the only upgrades for the new model year as the automaker has just announced both ponies are getting a limited-run Heritage Edition Package which honors the GT350’s rich 55-year legacy and Carroll Shelby’s historic 1965 fastback coupe.

Gallery: Shelby GT350/GT350R Heritage Edition

9 Photos

The visual pack brings a distinctive exterior finish in classic Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue side and race stripes, identical to the 1965 GT350 competition model built by Shelby. Special front and rear exterior badges, plus a unique dash badge inside round off the package. Additionally, the GT350R gets all-black seats with red accent stitching.

“Looking back on it, what Ford and Carroll Shelby created back in the mid-’60s was so important to Mustang,” Jim Owens, Ford Mustang marketing manager, comments. “With their authentic exterior livery, unique appointments and performance Ken could have only dreamed of, the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R Heritage Edition Package vehicles are a meaningful tribute to the legacy of the Shelby brand.”

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Heritage Edition Package is already available for ordering at the brand’s dealers at $1,965 over the GT350 and GT350R prices. For 2020, the former wears a starting price tag of $60,440, while the GT350R kicks off at $73,435. Production of the limited-run visual package will begin in early 2020 with first deliveries scheduled for the spring.