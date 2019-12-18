Absurd vehicles markups are nothing new. We've seen it recently with the Toyota Supra, and before that, with the Dodge Challenger Demon. Now, we're seeing it with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. As the 760-horsepower (567-kilowatt) super coupe rolls out of the factory and onto the streets, some Ford dealerships are asking absurd prices.

Ford Authority found a dealership in Sterling, Virginia that wants $145,890 for the Shelby Mustang. Remember, the GT500 starts at just $70,300. The nicely loaded example, with options like the carbon fiber track package, the technology package, the $10,000 painted stripes, and a few more, gets a $40,000 markup after checking off options. But it gets worse.

A different dealership in Thousand Oaks, California wants nearly $170,000 for their Shelby, according to Autoblog. That's $24,000 pricier than the well-optioned example in Virginia – and this one is less equipped. This GT500 lacks navigation, the Carbon Fiber Track pack, racing stripes, and the painted roof. Assuming it has little to no options, as the listing states, the $170,000 MSRP represents an absurd $96,000 markup.

The good news is, there are plenty of Ford dealerships selling the GT500 either at MSRP or just slightly above it. Quick Googling reveals multiple Shelby Mustangs with reasonable price tags. So, there's no need to spend outrageous money on either of the two of the options mentioned here.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Shelby GT500

166 Photos

We've reached out to Ford for a comment on the perceived markups, but have yet to hear back from the company. In the meantime, peruse your local Ford dealerships for a GT500 that won't break the bank, relatively speaking. The Shelby GT500 starts at $70,300 (before $1,095 destination fee), the Carbon Fiber Track pack adds $18,500, the Technology package adds $3,000, and other options can hike to price north of $100,000.