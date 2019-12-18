While all eyes are still on Bentley’s gorgeously redesigned third-generation Continental GT, Mulliner, “Bentley’s in-house bespoking division,” has designed a limited edition Mulsanne for China. Mulliner will build 15 examples for the Asian country, and each will feature an extended wheelbase. The bespoke touches don’t change the Mulsanne’s content. Instead, the subtle styling touches add even more luxury to the model.

The limited-edition Mulsanne comes in either Black Velvet, a black-based finish with red pigments, or Onyx, a dark blue mixed with other dark tones. Each of the 15 Mulsanne sedans will feature a hand-painted gold design line that stretches from the front headlight, down the side to the rear door. Another gold design line follows the car’s rear haunch to the taillights. It’s a subtle touch that adds contrast to the Mulsanne’s otherwise dark exterior. 21-inch, 14-spoke polished wheels are standard while Mulliner replaces the Mulsanne’s standard grille with its “Serenity” grille with its double diamond quilt pattern.

Inside, it’s all luxury with several exclusive touches added. The interior is covered in various veneers, leathers, metals, and other materials. The most striking new detail inside is the London skyline embroidered into all four seats. It’s also on the dashboard in front of the passenger. Customers will have three interior color combinations: Newmarket Tan with Burnt Oak, Fireglow with Imperial Blue, or Shortbread with Redwood.

Gallery: Bentley Mulsanne EWB Limited Edition By Mulliner

7 Photos

The Bentley Mulsanne may live in the shadow of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but it’s still a remarkable ultra-luxury sedan that looks elegant. Yes, it’s aging, but it’s doing so gracefully. Bentley will need to do more than roll out a few special editions models to ignite interest in the model. Rolls updated the Phantom in 2017. The current Mulsanne debuted in 2010 for the 2011 model year.