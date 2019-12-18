Engineers are currently developing the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan in Sweden's chilly weather, and these spy shots provide the latest look at its development. The photos provide a great look at the vehicle's pop-out door handles.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Spy Shots

20 Photos

Similar to the relationship between the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS and the Mercedes-Benz version, the two versions of the S-Class would share the same underpinnings. The major differentiators for the Maybach would include a different grille with an array of vertical slats.

Spy shots indicate that both models would be available with pop-out door handles. The black panels on the doors conceal them in some of these photos, but a few pictures provide a good closeup of the pulls in the stowed position.

Save Thousands On A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class MSRP $ 92,245 MSRP $ 92,245 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Earlier spy photos of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class (below) provide a fantastic view of the updated interior. Look for this general layout to remain the same in the Maybach version but with nicer materials surrounding it. The driver looks at a large, landscape-oriented digital instrument cluster. Another display dominated the center stack. An array of buttons along the bottom of the monitor would likely function as shortcuts for different sections of the software.

Gallery: 2020 Mercedes S-Class interior spy photos

6 Photos

Among the sedan's many engine options, rumors suggest that S-Class could be available with an updated version of the brand's twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12. Expect this big engine to be exclusive to the most expensive, opulent versions of the sedan – like the Maybach.

The standard S-Class will debut in 2020 and will be on sale for the 2021 model year in the United States. With the Maybach and standard version of the GLS arriving within several months of each other, look for there to be a similar delay between the arrival of the two versions of the sedan.