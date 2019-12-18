There’s an abundant supply of all-terrain and off-road vehicles available today, capable of traversing Earth’s most hard-to-reach places. Sherp is just one such company producing go-anywhere machines, and their latest, the Ark, lets you bring nearly two dozen friends along for the journey. The off-road trickery the Ark is capable of performing seems like movie magic, but the ATV employs some serious engineering wizardry to navigate unbeaten paths.

Tipping the scales at 10,500 pounds (4,300 kilograms) dry, the Ark is truly unimpressed with rivers, marshes, sand, snow, or any other obstacle one would encounter in the middle of nowhere. The Ark has a blistering top speed of 18.6 miles per hour (30 kilometers per hour) on land. That drops to 3.7 mph (6 kph) in water. It features a 40-degree approach and departure angle and can remain planted up to a 30-degree tilt.

A key feature for the Ark is the three-axis steering that allows the front section of ATV to independently raise and twist over obstacles. This allows the beast to overcome 5-foot-high obstacles and traverse 6.5-foot-wide ditches and other ground openings. The vehicle also features an air-circulation system that uses exhaust gas to change tire pressure as needed for different terrains or payloads.

Power comes from a small, 2.4-liter diesel engine that produces 74 horsepower (55 kilowatts) and 206 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes through a five-speed manual gearbox to the all-wheel-drive system.

One of the Ark’s more compelling features is the passenger module that can carry up to 20 people. The Ark is capable of carrying up to 7,500 pounds (3,400 kilograms), and for those not wanting to bring the extended family to Antarctica, there are several different configurations such as a medical module, sleeping quarters, or storage tank.

The Ark isn’t your everyday ATV taking you and your buddy to the perfect hunting spot. It’s a tool designed to reach remote parts of the world. It’s not pretty because the utilitarian design says everything you need to know about Sherp’s Ark – it's serious about getting to places humans shouldn't be exploring.