2020 Audi Q7 brings significant updates including new engine, refreshed design and advanced technology

New 3.0-liter V6 engine delivers impressive driving dynamics and improved torque output over the previous generation

New MMI® touch response added to Audi Q7 in a first for the model line

Benchmark technologies and enhanced exterior and interior design among highlights of the 2020 Audi Q7

HERNDON, Va., December 17, 2019 – The 2020 Audi Q7 has received an all-encompassing update – from enhanced technologies and infotainment systems to exterior and interior design improvements – continuing its tradition as a leader in the luxury SUV segment.

Powertrain and Performance

The new Audi Q7 features an all-new 3.0-liter TFSI® V6 engine, which generates 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 44 lb-ft over the previous generation with peak production available at wider and lower RPM ranges. Paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic® transmission, which is well suited for the low-end torque of the turbocharged V6. Its eight gears provide quick and smooth shifts. Standard quattro® all-wheel drive offers precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles.

This new V6 engine features a twin-scroll turbocharger positioned directly inside the “V,” paired with a revised Audi valvelift system, to help ensure improved engine responsiveness and performance. The SUV is able to run from 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

Chassis and Suspension

With the available adaptive air suspension, Audi Q7 drivers can adjust both the ride height and the firmness of the dampers through the Audi drive select system. Along with the standard Drive Select modes, the adaptive air suspension adds five selectable ride height levels: standard, off-road, lift, dynamic and loading.

Available all-wheel steering increases the agility of the large SUV, allowing the Audi Q7 additional maneuverability that can help in urban driving situations. When equipped with the optional tow package, the 2020 Audi Q7 has a 7,700-lb maximum towing capacity.

Exterior Design

The Audi Q7 demonstrates the hallmark SUV elements of the current Audi design language. At the front, the large, octagonal Singleframe® grill with six vertical slats in chrome give the SUV a more powerful stance. The new front spoiler design in aluminum-optic underscores the large SUV’s ground clearance. The headlights with available HD Matrix-design and Audi laser light emphasize the full width of the model.

From the side, the trapezoidal window visually reduces the size of the Q7. At the rear, a striking chrome strip creates a connection between the flat-rear taillights and carries forward the horizontal bodyline while emphasizing the width of the vehicle. New 19-inch 5-arm star-design wheels with all-season tires are now standard equipment.

Additional exterior design highlights include:

20-inch 5-spoke Turbine-design wheels with all-season run-flat tires on Premium Plus and Prestige models or available 21-inch Audi Sport 5-double-spoke-modular-design wheels with all-season tires. Also available are 22-inch Audi Sport 5-arm-edge-design wheels in matte platinum with summer performance tires

Standard LED headlights with LED taillights and dynamic turn signals or available HD Matrix-design LED headlights with full LED taillights. When equipped with the available HD-Matrix design headlights with Audi laser light, fast-moving light animations play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked and unlocked

Chrome exterior window surrounds and roof rails

Interior Design

Continuing the brand’s move toward a more modern interior, the Audi Q7 follows the interior design language of the Audi Q8. The cockpit architecture harmonizes perfectly with the new MMI touch response® display. An air vent strip spans the width of the dashboard, underlined by black panel elements and nearly uninterrupted inlays.

Additional interior design highlights include:

Standard Q-design three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles

Standard three-zone automatic climate control or available four-zone

Standard panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade adds light to the cabin

Available sunshades for rear door side windows and tailgate

Standard heated eight-way power front seats with four-way power lumbar adjustment

Split tumble-folding 35/30/35 second row seatbacks with fore/aft position and seatback angle adjustments

Five LATCH child seat-mounting points (three pairs of anchors and tethers in second row, two pairs in third row)

Standard power 50/50 split-folding third-row seats with electric fold and return functions

Available package highlights include:

Available Luxury package adds Alcantara headliner and individual contour front seats in Valcona leather with ventilation and massage function and passenger seat memory, and extended leather on center console and door armrests

adds Alcantara headliner and individual contour front seats in Valcona leather with ventilation and massage function and passenger seat memory, and extended leather on center console and door armrests Available Black optic package adds 21-inch 10-spoke Star-design wheels in bi-color black with all-season tires and black accents on the door blades, grille, roof rails, window surrounds, and front and rear bumpers

adds 21-inch 10-spoke Star-design wheels in bi-color black with all-season tires and black accents on the door blades, grille, roof rails, window surrounds, and front and rear bumpers Standard High Gloss Gray Oak Wood inlays or available choice of Lava Brown Eucalyptus Natural Wood or Gray Brown Fine Grain Ash Natural Wood inlays

Standard interior lighting package (Premium Plus models) and Contour/Ambient LED interior lighting package (Prestige models) adds customizable multicolor ambient light to the cabin

Technology and Infotainment

Inside the Audi Q7, the new MMI touch response® system replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons and controls with two large, high-resolution touch displays. The SUV can deliver connectivity including a Wi-Fi hotspot, natural voice control and an extensive Audi Connect portfolio. With an active Audi Connect subscription, functions such as parking information, weather updates and Yelp® review highlights are now integrated within the MMI system an can be accessed through their own icons. Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music (subscription required) are also accessible via the MMI via the Audi connect mobile app.

Additional technology features include:

Standard MMI touch response® with 10.1-inch upper display used for controlling infotainment and navigation functions and 8.6-inch lower display used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions and for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition

with 10.1-inch upper display used for controlling infotainment and navigation functions and 8.6-inch lower display used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions and for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition Standard second-generation Audi virtual cockpit featuring a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME subscription) supported with 4G LTE (where available)

featuring a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps (requires Audi connect PRIME subscription) supported with 4G LTE (where available) Available Audi phone box connects compatible smartphones with the vehicle’s antenna and can charge the phone inductively (standard on Premium Plus and Prestige)

connects compatible smartphones with the vehicle’s antenna and can charge the phone inductively (standard on Premium Plus and Prestige) Standard on Prestige models, the full-color head-up display projects relevant driving information including driver assistance systems information in the driver’s field of vision

projects relevant driving information including driver assistance systems information in the driver’s field of vision Standard Audi smartphone interface provides access to wireless Apple CarPlay® and Google™ Android Auto for compatible devices

provides access to wireless Apple CarPlay® and Google™ Android Auto for compatible devices Standard on Premium Plus models is a 3D Surround sound system with 19 speakers and 15-channel amplifier. Available on Prestige models is the Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, which delivers nearly true to-life surround sound through 23 speakers, powered by the 23-channel BeoCore amplifier and ICE power amplifiers with a peak output of 1,920 watts

Advanced driver assistance systems

The 2020 Audi Q7 offers a new comprehensive suite of standard and available driver assistance systems. The adaptive cruise assist, which combines the functions of adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist and active lane assist. New for 2020, the emergency assist can detect if the driver is inactive and can initiate a multi-stage process to alert the driver, eventually decelerating the vehicle to a stop in the same lane with activation of the hazard lights.

Additional driver assistance systems include:

Available Top view camera system with virtual 360 o surround view combines four wide-angle cameras on the outside of the vehicle to project a virtual real-time 3D model of the Q7, allowing the driver to toggle around the vehicle and zoom in and out to help with maneuvering in tight spaces

combines four wide-angle cameras on the outside of the vehicle to project a virtual real-time 3D model of the Q7, allowing the driver to toggle around the vehicle and zoom in and out to help with maneuvering in tight spaces Available Intersection assist helps monitor cross traffic when pulling through an intersection or at exit ramps and can help notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by initiating braking at speeds of up to 6.2 mph or with visual and audio warnings at speeds of up to 18.6 mph

helps monitor cross traffic when pulling through an intersection or at exit ramps and can help notify the driver of a potentially hazardous situation by initiating braking at speeds of up to 6.2 mph or with visual and audio warnings at speeds of up to 18.6 mph Available Turn assist can help notify you of an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane

can help notify you of an oncoming vehicle when turning left by applying the brakes and keeping the vehicle within its own lane Available Traffic sign recognition including vehicle speed warning can help detect speed limits and can display the information in the Audi virtual cockpit. Other critical road signs such as “Right Turn on Red” signs as well as recommended exit and on-ramp speed limit signs

Pricing detail

Model year 2020 Audi Q7 starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

Model Engine Premium Premium Plus Prestige 2020 Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro 3.0 TFSI® V6 $60,800 $63,800 $71,200

*2020 Audi Q7 55 TFSI® quattro prices above exclude destination charge ($995), taxes, titles, options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

For more information, visit www.media.audiusa.com