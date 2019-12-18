The McLaren 720S is an automotive abomination. It’s unnaturally quick and capable and has few competitors. Numerous videos show the McLaren lining up against a wide range of powerful challengers, but few can outperform the British supercar. The 720S is a potent offering right from the factory, and yet the aftermarket scene has somehow been able to make the McLaren even more powerful with two simple modifications. According to the video above, downpipes and a tune are all you need for a sub-2-second 0-60 time. Two tuned McLaren 720Ss hit the drag strip to demonstrate their upgraded performance prowess.

The first McLaren to rocket down the track features downpipes and a custom tune. The car earned an 8.999-second quarter-mile time at 159.83 miles per hour (257.22 kilometers per hour), which is impressive. Then the second 720S, the white one, lines up at the tree. It launches, racing down the lane. This McLaren features a custom tune, just like the black one, and a full exhaust, allowing it to beat the black McLaren with an 8.953-second quarter-mile time at 156.64 mph (252.09 kph).

Stock, the 720S’s twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 produces 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770.105 Newton-meters) of torque. The top speed is 212 mph (341 kph), with McLaren claiming the supercar can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 seconds. While the McLaren isn’t cheap, with a starting price of nearly $300,000, the two modifications made to the two McLarens in the video are affordable.

There’s no doubt we’ll continue to see the McLaren 720S dominating the drag strip and race track for a while. McLaren made an astounding supercar with the 720S, giving aftermarket tuners and tinkerers a well-engineered starting point to wring even more power from the platform. How much power and performance can tuners get out of the 720S?