Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard though.

With the all-new CX-30, Mazda has a strong new player in the subcompact crossover segment that we like a lot. However, that doesn’t mean its older brother CX-3 will be discontinued but early order guides show its range will be trimmed to just one option.

CarsDirect reports the 2020 CX-3 will be available only as a Sport model when it goes on sale with the Touring and Grand Touring trims now a thing of the past. Prices will start at $21,685 with destination, which makes the crossover $1,260 more affordable than the base CX-30 with a starting price tag of $22,945 with destination.

CX-3 Or CX-30?

2020 mazda cx30 review 2020 Mazda CX-30 First Drive Review: Subcompact No Longer Means Subpar
2020 mazda cx 30 pricing 2020 Mazda CX-30 Starts At $21,900, Tops Out At Nearly $30,000
2019 mazda cx 3 debut 2019 Mazda CX-3 Debuts With 148 HP And Improved Interior
2018 mazda cx 3 revealed 2018 Mazda CX-3 Gets Updated Chassis, Safety, And Technology

Despite focusing most of its marketing efforts towards the newer offering, Mazda won’t completely neglect the CX-3 and will add the i-Activesense Package to the model’s standard equipment. It includes an automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more. Additionally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also come at no extra cost.

Save Thousands On A New Mazda CX-3
Mazda CX-3
MSRP $ 21,435
MSRP $ 21,435
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

All these upgrades will make the 2020 CX-3 a better value compared to the outgoing 2019 model, which, when equipped with the same features, starts at $22,535. 

In its first full year on the market, 2016, the CX-3 sold 18,557 examples in the United States, followed by 16,355 and 16,899 deliveries in 2017 and 2018, respectively. From January to November this year, 14,820 examples have been shifted.

Source: CarsDirect

Gallery: 2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3 at the 2018 New York Auto Show
41 Photos
2019 Mazda CX-3 at the 2018 New York Auto Show 2019 Mazda CX-3 at the 2018 New York Auto Show 2019 Mazda CX-3 at the 2018 New York Auto Show 2019 Mazda CX-3 at the 2018 New York Auto Show 2019 Mazda CX-3 at the 2018 New York Auto Show 2019 Mazda CX-3 at the 2018 New York Auto Show 2019 Mazda CX-3 at the 2018 New York Auto Show

Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-3
Explore Reviews

More photos

5 Iconic Racing Paint Jobs On Boring Cars
5 Iconic Racing Paint Jobs On Boring Cars
2018 Mazda Tokyo Auto Salon Lineup
2018 Mazda Tokyo Auto Salon Lineup
2018 Mazda CX-3
2018 Mazda CX-3
Mazda at 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon
Mazda at 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon
2016 Mazda CX-3 IIHS Crash Test
2016 Mazda CX-3 IIHS Crash Test
Mazda bringing several sporty concepts to Tokyo
Mazda bringing several sporty concepts to Tokyo