The Chevrolet-Corvette-based Genovation GXE electric supercar has beat its earlier top speed record for a street-legal electric vehicle. The coupe reached 211.8 miles per hour (340.86 kilometers per hour) during a recent attempt down the runway at the NASA-Kennedy Space Center to top the previous 210.2 mph (338.28 kph). You can watch highlights in the video below.

The Genovation GXE seems to reach the high speed with very little effort. It's surreal to see the familiar shape of a Corvette without the accompanying sound of a combustion engine because the two things generally go together. Here, the coupe rockets forward with the most prominent sounds coming from the wind over the body and the tires on the tarmac.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Genovation GXE packs a total of 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) and 718 pound-feet (974 Newton-meters) of torque from two motors powering the rear wheels. EVs generally use a single-speed transmission or perhaps a two-speed unit like for the Porsche Taycan's rear motor, but the GXE is available with either a seven-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.

Genovation's goals for the GXE are for the vehicle to reach 60 mph (96 kph) in less than three seconds and have a top speed above 220 mph (354 kph). The company estimates a range of over 175 miles on a charge.

Genovation intends to produce 75 units of the GXE at a price of $750,000 each. The company's original goal was to begin deliveries by the end of 2019.