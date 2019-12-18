Jaguar Land Rover has completed the purchase of off-road racing specialists and Land Rover tuners Bowler. The company will be aligned with Jaguar Land Rover's own Special Vehicle Operations division alongside the SV, Classic, and Vehicle Personalisation parts of the business.

According to Auto Express, there are no plans to ax the high-performance SVO-badged Land Rover models, but Bowler versions of existing models could be released.

"For almost 35 years the Bowler name has stood for innovation and success, with a reputation forged by its participation in the world’s toughest off-road motorsport competitions," said Michael van der Sande, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations. "It’s exciting that we’re now in a position to participate in and lead the Bowler brand’s future as part of Jaguar Land Rover."

Jaguar Land Rover's purchase of Bowler strengthens a partnership that goes back several years. Bowler has been modifying Land Rovers since its inception in 1985, and in 2012 both parties officially teamed up to establish the Defender Challenge by Bowler, using Bowler machines based on the old Defender platform.

While Bowler is now wholly owned by Jaguar Land Rover, it will continue to operate from its existing base in Belper, Derbyshire for the foreseeable future.