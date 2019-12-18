What now seems like an endless river of spy photos and videos showing the next generation SEAT Leon will finally end on January 28 next year. The Spanish brand has just confirmed the debut date of its best-selling nameplate, also releasing a short teaser video of the model.

The clip gives us a sneak peek at the interior of the hatchback which confirms the new VW Golf’s dual-screen layout will be mirrored in the 2020 Leon with an all-digital instrument cluster. The center console also appears to be quite similar but not much else can be said at the moment.

Gallery: 2020 SEAT Leon teaser images

3 Photos

In its official press release, SEAT talks about the new model’s lighting technology which should “make the dynamic, sporty and elegant compact car even more desirable whether viewed from outside or from the comfort of the cabin.” Obviously, the car will incorporate a full-LED exterior package with the biggest surprise here being the edge-to-edge rear LED strip combined with dynamic turn signals. Also, upon approaching the car, the new Leon will greet its driver with a projected “Hola!” lettering.

“Advanced lighting technology is key in enhancing a vehicle’s design,” Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, design director at SEAT, comments. “In the all-new SEAT Leon, we have been able to use to great effect to empower its already strong character. Inside, its wraparound ambient light takes the new Leon yet to another level of functionality and aesthetics.”

The aggressive-looking hatch will share its underpinnings with the Golf MK8 and new Skoda Octavia, and should be positioned as the sportiest of the trio. A wide range of traditional gasoline and diesel combustion engines, plus possibly a plug-in hybrid, are set to be available when sales kick off shortly after the January debut.