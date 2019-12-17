It's muscle car versus performance sedan as Coches.net stages two drag races between a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a BMW M5 Competition. The first run lets the M5 use all of its electronic aids, and the second one keeps the setup in purely rear-drive mode. While the video is in Spanish, you don't need to understand the language to know what's going on.

Gallery: BMW M5 Competition Versus Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

6 Photos

On paper, the Challenger SRT Hellcat has a distinct power advantage in this challenge. This one's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 still makes 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque, rather than 717 hp (535 kW) and 656 lb-ft (890 Nm) of torque for the powerplant after the 2019 model year. The example in the video uses the six-speed manual gearbox, rather than the optional eight-speed automatic.

Save Thousands On A New Dodge Challenger MSRP $ 29,590 MSRP $ 29,590 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

In comparison, the BMW M5 Competition boasts 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The only gearbox option is an eight-speed automatic. The sedan's major advantage here is its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system that can send all the power to the rear if the driver desires.

In the first race, the BMW wins with a runaway lead, but there's a reason for this. With all-wheel drive and launch control, the driver essentially only needs to mash the throttle and hang on. The Challenger Hellcat with the manual gearbox doesn't have this help. The Dodge's driver has to carefully balance clutch and throttle inputs to get a good start.

In rear-wheel-drive mode, the BMW starts the second race with a smoky burnout. Watch the video to see if this is enough to give the Challenger an edge.