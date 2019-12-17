We’ve seen the Rimac C_Two for a couple of years now, or have we? The answer is yes, however, the car that debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and the blissfully white follow-up that graced Geneva in 2019 are technically concepts. Rimac will debut its production C_Two next year at – you guessed it – the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, and production-spec prototypes are now out and about undergoing a battery of tests.

That said, we don’t spot any glaring differences between the previous concepts and the prototype shown in the above video. In a press release, Rimac says the testing will further develop and fine-tune the EV hypercar before it goes into production next year. 17 prototypes are in the works, which is over twice the number of Concept One production cars built earlier in the decade.

"We are working hard to shape this car exactly how we imagined it: a new breed of hypercar that unlocks the extreme performance of the electric drivetrain and new driving experience for the driver,” said company founder and CEO Matt Rimac. “At the same time, it will be a technical masterpiece from an engineering point of view. The C_Two will have a new driver feel, highly-communicative handling, and first-class dynamics that will define our new car – we want this car to be intuitive and usable, yet sharp and capable. This process of testing and refinement is crucial to ensure we deliver on our promises – driving the C_Two will be something quite different.”

When the C_Two debuts in Geneva, it will have a different name that’s still a closely guarded secret. One thing that won’t change from the concept is power, and there will be a lot of it. Specifically, this EV monster will develop 1,914 horsepower (1,427 kilowatts) going to all four wheels, and should hit 60 mph in under two seconds.

Following the debut, customer deliveries are slated to begin in late 2020.